SRK's daughter Suhana hints being heartbroken on leaving New York

Mumbai, Nov 25 Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has hinted that she is all set to leave New York, where she was studying filmmaking at the New York University, and is heart broken with the move.

Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, which had "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker," written on it.

To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.

A slew of Suhana's friends shared messages on her comment section.

One wrote: "New York already misses you."

"You're going to do amazing things," said another.

A friend simply wished her good luck.

