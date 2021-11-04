SS Rajamouli sends best wishes for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi'

Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli send out best wishes to the entire team. He tweeted, ''Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times @akshaykumar #RohitShetty @ranveerofficial @ajaydevgn @karanjohar @dharmamovies @relianceent''.Karan Johar was quick to respond and wrote, "Thank you @ssrajamouli, means the world coming from the maverick of cinema himself!"

Thank you @ssrajamouli, means the world coming from the maverick of cinema himself!🙏🙏 https://t.co/brVbDR1RrN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 3, 2021

Akshay thanked the filmmaker and tweeted, "Thank you so much @ssrajamouli for the warm wishes, keeping our fingers tightly crossed hoping for the best. "The film directed by Rohit Shetty's is an addition to his ambitious cop universe. It will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos where they would reprise their roles from 'Singham' and 'Simmba', respectively. Katrina Kaif plays a pivotal role. Sooryavanshi’ was supposed to hit the theatres in March last year. However, owing to the COVID-29 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, the release date was pushed ahead indefinitely. Now that the theatres have opened across the nation, the makers have locked in November 5 as the release date for the movie.