Star-studded global fundraiser 'We for India' raises $5m for Covid-19 relief

Mumbai, Aug 17 The global fundraiser 'We for India', featuring a stellar roster of celebrities, has raised more than $5 million for Covid-19 relief. It was made possible with the support of corporate partners, philanthropic foundations and generous donors who came forward to contribute to the India COVID Response Fund.

Held on Independence Day in association with GiveIndia, The World We Want and Facebook, the concert featured more than 100 entertainers, influencers and artistes, who performed and enthralled global audiences.

Hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao, the fundraiser saw leading filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Farhan Akhtar.

Indian film superstars Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Arjun Kapoor made impactful appearances in this extravaganza.

The viewers were also left mesmerised by performances from global musical maestro A.R. Rahman, the legendary Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary, Nancy Ajram, Nile Rodgers and Shankar Mahadevan, among other music stalwarts.

Several interesting interactions featuring stars and film icons Saif Ali Khan, Mick Jagger, TV personality Dina Shihabi, Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ini Dima-Okojie and Parineeti Chopra also motivated the donors to contribute to this noble cause.

A dance-off between Remo D'Souza and Prabhudeva left everyone asking for more. Sports legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza made the concert a heartwarming and enriching experience.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said: "The honest and sincere effort of our team and our partners is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talent, artistes, philanthropists and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation's ongoing battle against the invisible enemy."

Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia, said: "We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and everyone who donated and came together to make We For India such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India COVID Response Fund. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused is far from over. We For India is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure."

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: "The great success of this initiative is the result of the collective efforts of so many people, and truly epitomises the power of communities. As Facebook, we are proud to have supported the voice of leading artistes from all over the world and partnered Give India and Reliance Entertainment in this laudable effort towards Covid relief."

The show can be watched exclusively on Facebook:

Segment 1: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia_LiveNowOnFacebook

Segment 2: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia__Live

Donation Link: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia

