'Succession' star Nicholas Braun says he's 'incapable' of 'long-term relationship'

American actor Nicholas Braun recently opened up about his relationship struggles during an interview and discussed his difficulty with maintaining long-lasting romantic relationships, despite his desire for one.

According to People magazine, during the interview, the actor said, "I haven't really been in a long-term relationship, ever." Braun continued, "I do yearn for it and yet I'm incapable of it. I go toward it and then I hit a wall where I'm like, I can't go farther into this. I've got to exit."

Though the actor hasn't had much success, he's keeping a positive mindset on his romantic life and staying patient. "I do believe it'll happen at the right time with the right person. Until then, it's fun to meet people and see what works," he said.

Braun told during the interview that he's "fascinated by romance and courting another human," and is channelling his interest in his latest personal project, which he describes as a "relationship traumedy."

But until he meets his special someone, the actor is focused on his role in 'Succession' ahead of the season 3 premiere. Braun plays fan-favourite Cousin Greg on the popular HBO drama, which earned him his first Emmy nomination last year for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

The star said he incorporates a portion of himself into his character on the show. "I pick a bunch of traits that are me trying too hard or feeling uncomfortable in a room, or wanting to speak up but I don't quite get permission, so it comes out in a weird way," he said.

"Maybe I'm attracted to roles that feel therapeutic. I get to look at these parts of myself and ask, Why do I do that? How do I amplify that in a fun way?" he continued.

Last month, HBO released the latest trailer for the upcoming season. 'Succession' follows family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as he struggles to maintain his grip on his media conglomerate and his adult children wrestle for control.

Along with Braun, the cast includes Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron. Newcomers for the show's third season include Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Hope Davis and Adrien Brody. Season 3 of 'Succession' will premiere on October 17 on HBO.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor