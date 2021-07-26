Sunil Pal slams Manoj Bajpayee calls the Satya star, ‘gira hua aadmi’

Sunil Pal slammed Manoj Bajpayee, calling him ‘badtameez (ill-mannered)’, and likened web series The Family Man and Mirzapur to ‘porn’.Sunil was asked about the ongoing investigation into businessman Raj Kundra’s alleged links to a porn racket. He said that a clamp down is necessary and claimed that many bigwigs are taking advantage of there being no censorship on digital platforms, and making web series that cannot be watched at home.“Main khaas kar naam lena chahunga, main bohot nafrat karta hoon inn 3-4 logon se, like Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha (I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee.

However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is and how many ever prestigious awards he has won, I have never seen a more ill-mannered and immoral man),” Sunil said.Addressing Manoj, Sunil said, “Duniya tumko rashtrapati award de rahe hai aur kar kya rahe ho tum family audience ke liye? Web series bana rahe ho jahaan tum aisi duniya bata rahe ho jahaan tum biwi ka chakkar kahin aur chal raha hai, tera kahin aur chal raha hai, minor bachchi boyfriend ki baat kar rahi hai, chhota beta apni age se zyada… Aisi family hoti hai kya (You are being conferred with a presidential award and then, this is what you do for the family audience? You are making a web series where your wife is having an affair, you are having an affair with someone else, your minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and your young son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like)?”Sunil also talked about The Family Man 2 ending on a cliffhanger of what happened in Lonavala between Priyamani’s character Suchi and Sharad Kelkar’s character Arvind. It is implied that Suchi feels guilty about having cheated on her husband Srikant, played by Manoj, with her colleague Arvind.“Abhi uska season rok diya ki Lonavala mein kya ho raha hai, Khandala mein kya ho raha hai. Kya ho raha hai? Yehi sab ho raha hoga aur kya? Tumne chhoda hi kya hai (The season ended with the mystery of what happened in Lonavala. What happened? All this must have happened, what else? What have you left)?” he asked.



