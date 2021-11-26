Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is scared to shoot intimate scenes

Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood with Movie Tadap. He will be soon seen sharing the screen with Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria. The shooting of the film has already been started both the stars are giving their best in the film.

But do you know what is special in this movie is that Ahan Shetty's fear for Intimate scenes? Yes, you read that right the action King Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is scared of intimate scenes.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Starkid shared his experience after signing the film he said "I was definitely scared. When I did hear the story, initially there was no actress locked. In my head, I was like 'Oh my God! Whom am I going to be doing this with?' But again, it is all a part of the process. At the end of the day, it is filmmaking. I am not doing those scenes as Ahan, I am doing those scenes as a character."

The actor said he did all the kissing scenes with Tara like any other laughing or crying scene."I take all those kissing scenes, I take it as any other laughing scene or crying scene. You have to switch off from that. That is very important for an actor to get into the character but be able to get out of the character. You don't want to hold onto that character, that's what I feel. Other people don't agree with that but that's how I feel," Ahan said.

The movie 'Tadap' is a romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and the film will be released on 3 December 2021



