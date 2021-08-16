Sunny Deol gives a hilarious spin to his iconic dialogue, 'tarikh pe tarikh' after 28 years

Sunny Deol's 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh' dialogue is never out of fashion. The actor turned politician recently, mouthed this iconic and memorable dialogue with a funny twist. Giving it a hilarious spin, he took reference from Rahul Dravid's viral 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' ad. Sharing an Instagram video, the actor wrote, "Nahi hona mujhe viral yaar!"In the video, the actor is asked to recite the dialogue. However, the person listening to him isn’t satisfied and asks the actor to say it again with more feel and emotion. after two attempts, a seemingly annoyed tears the script saying, “Who do you think I am? Indiranagar ka gunda?”

Damini, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is a crime drama film starring Meenakshi Seshadri in the title role alongside Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and Aamir Khan in a special appearance. The story of the film revolves around a woman and her fight against society for justice. The film is considered to be one of the best women-centric films ever made in Bollywood. Sunny Deol plays the role of an alcoholic lawyer and the role gained him a Filmfare as well as National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for 1993. On the work front, Sunny Deol will next be seen in R. Balki's new film, a thriller also starring Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The upcoming film is expected to be released in early 2022.

