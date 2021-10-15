Suriya's legal thriller 'Jai Bhim' to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 2

Hyderabad, Oct 15 Amazon Prime Video launched the official teaser of the much-awaited courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim'. Featuring Suriya as a lawyer, the upcoming drama is helmed by T.J. Gnanavel and is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment.

All set for its release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 'Jai Bhim' has got an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose. This intense courtroom drama is to start streaming this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu across 240 countries and territories.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the makers of 'Jai Bhim' launched the official teaser, which hints at the main crux of the movie. This is a story that takes us through the lives of the innocent tribal people, who earn to make their ends meet.

'Jai Bhim' is to mirror the social injustice and brutality against innocent people. Suriya Siva Kumar plays advocate Chandru who battles for human rights. The teaser sets the tone for a highly engrossing and intense narrative, laid out in a hard-hitting courtroom drama.

It is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, while Sean Rolden composes the music. It will release in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video, on November 2.

