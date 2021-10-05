Sussanne Khan comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan after son's arrest in drugs case

Sussanne Khan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan after the arrest of their son Aryan Khan in a drug bust at a Mumbai cruise. Sussanne, an interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, took to social media to share her opinion on the arrest and many targeting Bollywood for an alleged ‘drug culture’. She believes that this isn’t about Aryan but a ‘witch hunt’ against those belonging to Bollywood. Reacting to journalist Shobhaa De’s report on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.” Adding that Aryan is a ‘good kid’ Sussanne wrote, “It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. 🙌 I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh.

”Just like Sussanne, politician Shashi Tharoor also called out people who are ‘witch-hunting’ SRK. Tharoor wrote on Twitter, “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”Many of Shah Rukh's industry friends including Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have come out in support of the Khan family. The anti-drugs agency NCB had earlier arrested nine people, including Aryan, after raiding a Goa-bound ship on Saturday. The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that ‘shocking and incriminating’ material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. The Narcotics Control Bureau, which got the remand of Aryan Khan (23) and the other eight accused from the court till Thursday, also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats he is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used. Aryan Khan's lawyer claimed no drugs were recovered from his client's possession.

