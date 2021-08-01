Sussanne Khan gets cosy with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on the couch

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is pretty active on social media and her personal life has always hit the headlines. The former star wife, recently, shared some pictures of her meeting with friends where she was seen cosying up with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra on the couch.

In the pictures, we can see Sussanne looking gorgeous in her white top with a denim skirt, teamed with brown calf-length boots. Whereas Arslan was seen wearing ripped jeans with a grey casual t-shirt. Sussanne has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with TV star Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni for quite some time now. However, Sussanne and Arslan are yet to react on the rumours. The duo is often seen dropping complimentary and cute comments on each other’s Insta posts.