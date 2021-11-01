T20 World Cup: Aftab comes out in support of Team India after loss against New Zealand

The Indian team registered its second loss in the cricket world cup on Sunday when they were defeated by New Zealand. The Kiwis beat India by eight wickets with 33 balls to spare. India's dismal show has irked fans on social media. India's next match is against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. They will then take on Scotland and Namibia. A lot of results have to go India's way if they are to make it to the semi-finals. In the midst of all this actor Aftab Shivdasani has come out in support of Virat Kohli and his men.

Yes, it’s a bad phase for the Indian team & the last two matches have virtually knocked them out of the @T20WorldCup , but it’s now more than ever that they need our support. They haven’t been on top for years without effort. Let’s not desert them now. We love you team India.🇮🇳❤️ — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) November 1, 2021

The Masti actor tweeted, “Yes, it’s a bad phase for the Indian team & the last two matches have virtually knocked them out of the @T20WorldCup , but it’s now more than ever that they need our support. They haven’t been on top for years without effort. Let’s not desert them now. We love you team India. ”Two matches into their T20 World Cup campaign, India are winless and on the brink of elimination. Virat Kohli, their captain, put it down to his team not being "brave enough" during the game. This, he explained, was characterised by their batters getting caught in two minds while looking to take risks.

