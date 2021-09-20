Taapsee Pannu's 'sports drama Rashmi Rocket' to release this Dussehra on ZEE5

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket is all set to release on October 15 on Zee5. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pathak. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a Gujarati athlete named Rashmi in the sports drama. Sharing a new poster of Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee wrote, “Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5 (sic).”Taapsee Pannu essays the role an athlete named Rashmi in Rashmi Rocket.



While Priyanshu Painyuli plays her husband, Supriya Pathak plays Taapsee’s mother in the film. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Ronnie Screwvala talked about his love for stories featuring the 'underdog and unsung heroes'. "I've always loved stories of the underdog and unsung heroes and what's fascinating about the story of 'Rashmi Rocket' is that it isn't just one about her journey as an athlete, but the human drama that unfolds in her life which makes it so much more layered and different from regular athlete stories. Our association with ZEE5 will ensure that the film reaches every nook and corner of the world. This is a story that everyone needs to hear," he said. Apart from 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu'.



