Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi is dating this famous actress

All the actors in the series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are the favorites of the fans. Tappu Sena is also a favorite of children. Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tappu in the series, had gained good popularity. His role played at such a young age became famous in every household. Even though Bhavya Gandhi has left the series now, his popularity is still there.

He looks as handsome now as a Bollywood actor. Although he did not appear in the series, he is very active on social media. For the last few days, Tappu i.e. Bhavya Gandhi has been in the spotlight in the Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma series. Bhavya Gandhi is now in the spotlight due to his love affair. There are rumors that Bhavya Gandhi is dating actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

Digangana is as famous as Bhavya. She started acting as a child artist. She became popular through the series 'Ek Veer Ki Ardas Veera'. She was only 7 years old when she started acting. Now Digangana also looks very beautiful. Prior to Digangana, Bhavya's name was associated with Nidhi Bhanushali in the Tarak Mehta series. Both of them had clarified that they were not dating.