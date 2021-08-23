Taimur celebrates Raksha Bandhan with cousin Inaaya post returning from Maldives

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan today post his return from Maldives.Taking to her social media handle on Monday, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Rakhi celebrations with cousin Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, Inaaya could be seen sitting on Soha's lap while Taimur is seen sitting on Saif's lap. While Inaaya tied Rakhi on Tim's arm. Soon after she posted the picture on her handle, fans were seen dropping hearts in the comments section.

On Raksha Bandhan, Soha shared a photo with Saif on Instagram and wrote, “Missing you today but we will celebrate tomorrow! Happy rakhi bhai. #HappyRakshabadhan.”Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena’s second son Jehangir Ali Khan recently turned 6 months old. The duo was blessed with their second baby boy in February this year. Saif will be seen next in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Saif’s other upcoming projects include Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

