Tamil director and actor RNR Manohar passes away

Noted Tamil director and actor RNR Manohar passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 61. According to reports, he was under medical care at the hospital for almost 20 days owing to an illness until he breathed his last earlier today.RNR Manohar began his career in movies by assisting director KS Ravikumar. He worked as an assistant director on films like Band Master and Suriyan Chandran. He also wrote dialogues and screenplays for several movies, including Maindhan, Kolangal, Pudhumai Pithan, Thennavan, Punnagal Poove. Manohar ventured into directing with comedy film Maasilamani in 2009.

He also wrote and directed a police drama titled Vellore Maavattam, starring Nandha and Poorna in the lead roles. Manohar had also acted in several movies in his career. Some of his popular roles were in Kolangal, Dhill, Veeram, Yennai Arindhaal, Vedalam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Miruthan, Aandavan Kattalai, Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, Viswasam, Kaappaan and Kaithi to name a few. He was last seen in director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s fantasy drama Teddy. He has also played a role in the upcoming Tamil film Veerame Vaagai Soodum starring Vishal in the lead role. Helmed by debutant director Thu.Pa.Saravanan, the movie is in post-production. RNR Manohar is survived by his wife.

