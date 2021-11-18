Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are set to make it official, going to marry soon

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never fail to amaze the audience with their relationship goals. The couple may have only started out in Bollywood recently but the two haven't shied away from admitting to being in a relationship. The lovebirds take every opportunity to post cute pictures of the other and write odes to them on social media too. And now their fans will be happy to know that the couple is all set to marry. According to a report on BollywoodLife, Aadar and Tara took off to Goa recently where they arrived at the decision to tie the knot. The source further revealed to the publication that the two had been taking their time to decide but now seem to have agreed to take the plunge.

As it has been going the wedding season now everyone will be excited to see a new Bollywood couple get married. Recently actor Rajkumar Rao married his girlfriend Patralekhaa, and the rumors are doing rounds that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also all set to make their relationship official.

Tara Sutaria will be soon seen in Tadap along with Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.