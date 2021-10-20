Taraji P. Henson opens up about her long battle with stomach illness

Actor Taraji P. Henson recently revealed that she struggled with stomach problems for over twenty years.

In an interview with Women's Health magazine, Taraji opened up about how her battle with a stomach illness left her vomiting uncontrollably, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

She shared that she was prescribed a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) to help treat acid reflux. The treatment would alleviate her symptoms but the underlying health issues remained.

In 2015, Taraji was taken to the hospital after enduring uncontrolled vomiting and weight loss. Two years later, while filming The Best of Enemies, she would become so ill and dehydrated that she recalled having to lie down on the floor in her hotel room. After seeing her condition, doctors warned her to make a change otherwise she might get stomach ulcers.

"He (doctor) said, 'If you don't correct what's going on inside of you, you're going to develop stomach ulcers, which can lead to stomach cancer,' " Taraji told the magazine.

Later, the holistic doctor diagnosed her with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) which can cause pain and malnutrition. And at that time plant-based diet came to her rescue.

"Western medicine saves lives. But it wasn't helping in my situation," she claimed.

For Taraji, health is now her main priority.

"The older you get, the harder it is to get in shape. I didn't want to be climbing out of a hole." She added, "When I get those endorphins going, I'm like a whole different girl," she shared.

The 'Hustle & Flow' star also urged others to focus on their health.

"I want people to know that it's never too late for anything. You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams," she emphasised.

( With inputs from ANI )

