Tarun Khanna on learning Marathi dialect for his role in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'

Mumbai, Nov 29 TV actor Tarun Khanna talks about portraying the character of 'Balaji Vishwanath', who is Bajirao's father in the show 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' and how his co-actor Aishwarya Narkar helped him in learning the Marathi dialect for his role.

He is playing the role of a soldier in the army of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Tarun Khanna shares: "This role holds such a strong historical relevance in our nation's vast history and I will give my hundred per cent to play the role as authentically as possible. I believe that everyone should prepare for their roles very rigorously, especially while portraying great historical leaders. In fact, I have been learning the proper Marathi dialect to personify my character and do justice to my role in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal."

He adds on learning the Marathi dialect for his on-screen character: "But it is a little difficult to be fluent in the enunciation at all times. Nevertheless, my co-actress Aishwarya Narkar is helping me with the proper Marathi dialect as well as with the proper pronunciations of the pure Marathi words.

"I also help her with 'shudh' (pure) Hindi words. So it is a nice give and take between us. I feel it is really important for an actor to convince his audience and present an authentic character as they can on screen, and these are the baby steps we all take for our viewers."

'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor