Taylor Swift reveals 'Red (Taylor's Version)' arriving earlier on Nov 12

New York, Oct 1 Taylor Swift's 'Red' era is about to "begin again" as the pop superstar revealed on Thursday that she'll be releasing the re-recorded version of her 2012 album a week sooner than originally expected, reports Billboard.com.

"Got some news that I think you're gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !" she wrote on Twitter.

"Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album."

In June, the 31-year-old announced 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will be the second re-recorded album from her series of six, following 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in April, which ended up returning to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, 13 years after its initial release in 2008.

Now, 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will be released on November 12 instead of November 19 via Republic Records.

The re-recorded 30-track version of 'Red' will feature nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. Swift additionally shared that the album will be coming in vinyl in her first-ever TikTok post.

Released in October 2012, her fourth studio album 'Red' included Swift's first career Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', as well as hits such as 'I Knew You Were Trouble','22' and 'Everything Has Changed' with Ed Sheeran. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 the year of its release and remained on the chart for a whopping 171 weeks.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in her first announcement regarding 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

