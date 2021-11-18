Teaser of Nani's highly anticipated 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveiled

Hyderabad, Nov 18 Tollywood actor Nani's magnum opus 'Shyam Singha Roy' is in the limelight ever since it was announced. The makers have now unveiled an intense glimpse from the movie, which doubles the hype around the release.

The teaser opens with a mind-blowing scene where a fort is shown, full of lamps, after which the scene shifts to a boat, which is set on fire when afloat. A female voice narrates the vulnerabilities of the land, while the ones who are considered the Gods turn out to be demons.

The complexity of the teaser still portrays the pathetic lives of 'Devadasis', while they contemplate a hero, who would save them from the hell they are in.

'Shyam Singha Roy' becomes that revolutionary spark, who questions the ill practices of society. He is seen chasing off the evil people from harming the women, as he narrates a simple yet intense dialogue in Bengali. The teaser shows us glimpses of Kolkata and the indigenous.

The introduction of Sai Pallavi, as she is spotted dancing at a temple, is as intense as the teaser itself. Then, the teaser also shows another dimension called Vasu who's in love with Krithi Shetty.

The teaser establishes a solid buzz for 'Shyam Singha Roy', which is slated for release on December 24. The promotions have kickstarted and the team would soon release interesting posters and videos as well.

