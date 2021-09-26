Telangana pays tributes to Chakali Ailamma

Hyderabad, Sep 26 Rich tributes were paid to Chakali Ailamma, an icon of Telangana armed struggle, on the occasion of her 126th birth anniversary, on Sunday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the democratic fighting spirit of Ailamma, describing her the symbol of women consciousness and self-respect of the Telangana artisan communities.

The CM said that Ailamma who was born in the most backward classes community gave inspiration to the Telangana Bahujan communities. She was a great democrat who fought for her rights during the armed struggle days, within the framework of law and in the courts for justice.

Rao said that Ailamma's democratic fighting spirit was very much imbibed in the Telangana statehood movement. He pointed out that Chityala Ailamma's birth and death anniversaries are being organised officially by the government. He said programmes would be conducted to make future generations remember the great service rendered by her.

Minister for backward classes Gangula Kamalakar paid tributes to Ailamma and unveiled her statue at a programme held at Huzurabad.

He claimed that the KCR government of Telangana was the first government to recognize the services of the valiant fighter by organizing programmes on her birth and death anniversaries.

Finance minister Harish Rao and BC Commission Chairman V. Krishna Mohan Rao also paid tributes to Ailamma.

Tributes were also paid to Ailamma at a programme held at DGP office. AIG Rajendra Prasad paid floral tributes to her portrait.

