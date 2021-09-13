Telugu actor Uttej's wife succumbs to cancer, Chiranjeevi offers condolence

Telugu actor Uttej's wife Padmavathi passed away on Monday morning due to cancer. On learning about the demise, megastar Chiranjeevi rushed to the hospital and offered his condolences to Uttej’s family. Inconsolable Uttej broke down into tears on seeing Chiranjeevi. Prakash Raj was also spotted at the hospital. The actor's wife Padmavathi breathed her last on September 13 at Basavatarakam cancer hospital.Several actors, directors, and producers have taken to social media to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Reportedly, Padmavathi used to look after and totally manage Uttej’s Mayukha Talkies Film Acting School. She had always been socially responsible and took part in various activities like blood donation campaigns along with her husband.Uttej and Padmavathi have two daughters. Younger daughter Paata is also an artist, famous for her parody song 'Orayyo Olammo ' of song from Ram Charan's hit movie Rangasthalam. While the elder daughter Chetana is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has done a master's degree in Kuchipudi from Hyderabad Central University. She made her debut movie as a heroine in Pichiga Nachavu in 2017 which was not successful at the box office. Uttej is primarily known for his comedy and character roles in Tollywood and made his debut in the industry through Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva movie with Akkineni Nagarjuna. He is also a scriptwriter and dialogue writer and had done more than eight films with Ram Gopal Varma and Krishna Vamsi.