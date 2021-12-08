Thandiwe Newton to join cast of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Mumbai, Dec 8 Thandiwe Newton is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Soderbergh, who also directed the first film in the franchise, is also producing 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' which is based on the screenplay by Reid Carolyn. Plot details for the film are not known currently and it will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Gregory Jacobs, who earlier helmed 'Magic Mike XXL', will serve as the producer on the franchise's third film along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan as reported by Deadline. 'Magic Mike' and 'Magic Mike XXL' collectively grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, which led to a successful stage show 'Magic Mike Live' in 2017.

Talking about Newton, the actress boasts of three Emmy nominations for her work on 'Westworld', the much acclaimed sci-fi series which will soon see a fourth season. Recently, she was seen in 'Reminiscence' as Emily "Watts" Sanders opposite Hugh Jackman, and has wrapped production on the Amazon Studios film 'All the Old Knives' with Chris Pine.

