'The Queen's Gambit' director Scott Frank trolled over his never-ending Emmys acceptance speech

There's hardly anyone who likes long speeches -- especially at the award ceremonies when everything is time bound.

On Monday, 'The Queen's Gambit' director Scott Frank's winning speech at the Emmys 2021 is a good example of how one should not deliver a speech.

Frank won for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the Anya Taylor-Joy-led Netflix series.

While accepting the award, he spoke for about two minutes despite the insistence from the orchestra's cue of wrapping it up.

Social media users heavily trolled Frank for his long acceptance speech.

"In case you've ever wondered what white male privilege is, it's #ScottFrank reading a two-page #Emmy speech through getting played off three times," a social media user tweeted.

"Scott Frank's speech was triggering as yet again we had to watch a white man think he has more right than any woman of colour to be listened to," another user wrote on Twitter.

"Scott Frank of the Queen's Gambit has earned a director's award and then behaved in the most entitled way possible giving his speech at the #Emmys like he's the most important person in the room. The music cue played three times and he poo-pooed it away," a netizen expressed her disappointment.

The 73rd edition of the annual awards show took place at the Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor