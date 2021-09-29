'The Wendy Williams Show' to return with season 13

Wendy Williams is almost back! 'The Wendy Williams Show' recently confirmed that the talk show will be returning for season 13 on October 4 amid the host's health struggles.

The news was shared by the show's official Instagram account. "THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY. You don't wanna miss it," the caption read.

As per People magazine, the show's season 13 premiere was previously delayed from September 20 after Williams tested positive for COVID-19 amid other ongoing health issues.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," a September 15 statement posted on Instagram stated.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the statement continued.

"In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled," the statement added.

In another statement posted to the Instagram page a week prior, Williams' team announced that she was cancelling her upcoming public appearances due to "ongoing health issues."

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement read. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Last May, the 57-year-old TV personality took time off from her talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease.

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told People magazine at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

( With inputs from ANI )

