"This too shall pass": Shamita Shetty supports sister Shilpa Shetty after arrest of Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film ‘Hungama 2’ released yesterday on Disney Plus Hotstar. With this film, the actress will also be marking her OTT debut. Speaking of which, Shilpa’s younger sister Shamita took to her Instagram handle to wish her all the good wishes for the same. Sharing a picture of the poster, Shamita penned an emotional note which read, ‘All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years ❤️I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !’She also added, ‘love you and with you ALWAYS ❤️ Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2’

Hungama 2 stars Shilpa in the lead with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffri. Earlier on Friday, Shilpa, too, had urged fans to watch her movie. "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga,' The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.' Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you," she had written in her post. Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.