Throwback! Did you know Aishwarya-Manisha were in love with the same man?

Did you know that actress Aishwarya Rai and Manisha Koirala were once in love with a same man. Not only that, there was a big fight between the two to be in a relationship with the man. Rajiv Mulchandani was a big name in the field of modeling in the 90's. At that time, many young women fell in love with this model. Aishwarya and Manisha were no exception. However, it is said that the two had an argument to get in relationship with Rajiv.

Aishwarya became Miss World in 1994 and since then she has been in the list of producers and directors. Many directors wanted Aishwarya to work in her films. However, despite her popularity, Aishwarya's films 'Jeans' and 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' flopped at the box office. On the other hand, Manisha was one of the top actresses at that time. At the same time, Manisha had given an interview to a magazine. In this interview, she had stated that Rajiv had left Aishwarya for her. Her statement caused a stir at the time.

"I am dating Rajiv and he left Aishwarya for me," Manisha had said. It is said that Aishwarya was crying all night after her interview. But, even after this interview, Aishwarya had slammed Manisha. Aishwarya had given an interview in 1999. In this interview, she had replied to Manisha. "I am not part of Rajiv and Manisha's love story. After two months, they weren’t seeing each other. Manisha was seeing a different guy every second month. In fact, I would have congratulated her for her performance in 'Bombay'. But, again, she made a statement against me, "said Aishwarya.

Today, it’s four years after that incident, but she still keeps bringing that topic up. It naturally means that all this is stemming from something else and not merely a lost relationship. However, I’m beyond this nonsense. She criticized even her seniors like Rekha and Sridevi, so who’s Aishwarya Rai? Her conduct only reflects her poor personality."