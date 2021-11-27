Tiger Shroff takes to ice-skating in between schedule of 'Ganapath'

Mumbai, Nov 27 Tiger Shroff, who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath' in the UK along with Kriti Sanon, recently had a tryst with the sport of ice-skating and for a beginner, his stint on the ice looked 'flawless' without any hiccups.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a video showing how he is spending his days off in the United Kingdom, while shooting for a heavy schedule of 'Ganapath'. In the video, Tiger can be seen flaunting his ice-skating skills. He captioned the video, "Not bad for my first time on the ice".

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend commented under the video, "More and more Cardio hahaa."

Responding to her son's first time on ice, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Soooooooo cuuuute" in the comments section.

While Elli AvrRam commented, "Wow well done Tiger! Let's do a figure skating movie together now".

In addition, the actor also shared a video of him lifting heavy weights in the gym, on his Instagram story. On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in 'Heropanti 3' and 'Baaghi 4'.

