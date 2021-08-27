Tim Burton's 'Addams Family' inspired series reveals cast members

American filmmaker Tim Burton's upcoming 'The Addams Family' inspired Netflix series titled 'Wednesday' has added 10 more actors to its ensemble cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Wednesday' will be an updated spin on the Addams Family canon focused on Goth teen Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

The series has been billed as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

As previously announced, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will also guest star as Wednesday's parents Morticia and Gomez.

Now the rest of the cast has been fleshed out, which includes Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) as Tamara Novak, Riki Lindhome (Knives Out) as Dr Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane (Mank) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer (Treadstone) as Ajax Petropolus, Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!) as Eugene Otinger, Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s) as Yoko Tanaka, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe.

Burton will direct and executive produce the first season, which will consist of eight episodes, written by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville). The characters were created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and have had many adaptations over the years (including the 1993 film Addams Family Values, pictured above, with Christina Ricci in the Wednesday role).

While Burton's previous work like 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' seemingly drew some inspiration from the franchise, this marks his first Addams Family project.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor