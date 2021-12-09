'Time Is Flying' says Kareena Kapoor while sharing picture of her younger son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor is ruling Instagram ever since the actress join the platform, she never fails to share her daily life routine, her holiday pictures, and her babies' glimpse with her fans.

Recently, the actress again flourish her fans feeds with her baby Jeh picture. Kareena Kapoor took her Instagram and shared a lovely picture of her younger baby Jeh. In the picture, Jeh can be seen trying to stand holding a mirror for support, even though his face is not visible in the picture but he is looking too cute wearing a baby onesie.

Kareena captioned her picture It's the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying." It seems like the Jab We Met actress is enjoying her motherhood very much.



As soon as the actress posted the pictures her friends and family started dropping comments on it, Kareena's sister Karishma Kapoor commented "J Baba" Rhea Kapoor commented, "Handsome." Manish Malhotra left several red heart emojis while Jeh's aunt Saba stated, "My Jeh Jaan." Amruta Arora also wrote, "Cutie"

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child Jeh Ali Khan on 15th July 2021. They also have an elder son Taimur Ali Khan who will turn 5 in the following month.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan just appeared in the two movies Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2 this year, and Kareena is all set for her upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan.