Tinder rolls out new series 'The Swipe Ride'

Mumbai, Oct 22 Connection and communication are the two things that define human existence. Being social animals, humans strive to forge friendships and relationships with each other to make their lives easier and fruitful. Popular dating app Tinder is known for sparking connections with new people.

And now, the social app is all set to crank the dating scene in India up a notch with its new offering 'The Swipe Ride' series which will bring the uninhibited and meaningful conversations about what women really expect in terms of their dating lives in a society like India.

The series will be headlined by social media content creator Kusha Kapila who will steer the drive as well as the conversation as she picks up a Tinder member to meet her date. The two would talk about an array of things which include dating, intimacy and how coming together of the age-old traditions and modern beliefs in our world have given rise to the dilemmas that continue to cloud dating lives.

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan will be joining the conversation with two ladies this week. The three will be digging into the Tinder app to read some fun bios and will discuss things like first date jitters, the rules of dating and the importance of being honest and authentic. The first episode of the Swipe Ride series premieres Friday on Tinder's YouTube channel.

Talking about the show, Kusha Kapila told , "Indian society has often defined how a woman must conduct herself in all aspects. With the 'Swipe Ride' series, to see Tinder female members redefine such age-old societal ideas and rewrite their narratives was almost like talking to my younger self, different but yet so similar. Being in the driver's seat, literally and metaphorically, is what women need today and I am really proud to have a role to play in facilitating these meaningful discussions."

The show is particularly special as it puts together a team of talented artistes from all across the sphere. Debbie Rao who's known for the web series 'Better Life Foundation' conceptualised the show along with popular ace comics and writers Shreeja Chaturvedi and Supriya Joshi.

The 'Swipe Ride' series documents the coming together of these independent women who like to live life on their own terms with regards to their careers and dating lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor