Tip Tip Song: Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar recreate magic of the 90s

The latest song from Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, titled “Tip Tip Song” is out. It is a remixed version of the iconic number “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from the 1994 movie Mohra. Katrina can be seen dancing with Akshay while donning a silver metallic saree in an empty amusement park in rain. The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has choreographed the moves. Farah Khan has retained the hook step of the song. Even the vocals of Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan have been retained, which has kept the essence of the 90s chartbuster intact.

While announcing that “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” will be recreated for Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar had shared, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me and my career and I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.” Raveena too had welcomed the move and had said that she loves remixes. According to the latest box office reports, 'Sooryavanshi' is on its way to becoming Akshay's highest-grossing film. The early estimates suggest that the film could earn between Rs 25- Rs 30 crore on day one.

