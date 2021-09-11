Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej meets with road accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej was seriously injured in a road accident on Friday. Sai Dharam Tej was riding his expensive 18 lakh sports bikes. Suddenly his bike slipped and Sai Dharam Tej was seriously injured. He has been admitted to Medicover Hospital in an unconscious state. According to doctors, he is currently out of danger. But he has injuries to his eyes, chest and abdomen. He is undergoing treatment.

He has now been transferred from Medicover Hospital to Apollo Hospital. He is undergoing further treatment there. He is currently on a ventilator and will be under medical supervision for the next 48 hours.

Actor Chiranjeevi rushed to the hospital after getting information about Sai Tej's accident. Dharam Tej is a relative of actor Chiranjeevi. Along with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arvind and Nagababu went to the hospital and inquired about Sai Tej's condition. Actor Chiranjeevi also tweeted, Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety.He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days."

