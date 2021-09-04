Turkish minister hosts Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for lunch during Tiger 3 shoot

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. It was a lunch meeting that took place on Friday after the actors finished shooting day for the day for their upcoming spy thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.Nuri Ersoy shared a series of pictures featuring him alongside the Bollywood stars. Ersoy wrote in Turkish: “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects." Salman and Katrina spoke about how they are having the best time shooting for their upcoming actioner in the country.



Katrina said, “Turkey is just one of my favourite places to come to. It is an absolutely lovely place. The people are so kind and warm. The hospitality, food, and sight has such incredible energy.” Salman also recalled that it is his second visit to the country. Katrina also spoke about her favourite Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, which Salman said his mother also follows. Salman revealed Katrina loves the lead actor of the series. Dirilis: Ertugrul is about the Turkish warrior Ertugrul from the 13th century, one of the most famous warriors of his time and also the father of Osman (the founder of the Ottoman Empire).The third installment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. ‘Tiger 3’ was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The first installment ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012. The second film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.