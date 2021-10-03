TV actor Ghanshyam Nayak from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passes away

Famous Tv actor Ghanshyam Nayak from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away on Sunday. He played the character of Nattu Kaka in the tv serial. The veteran actor was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy breathed his last today.

The entire cast and crew of the popular show is shaken by the news. The veteran actor passed away at 5:30 pm. He was 76 years old.