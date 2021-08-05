TV show 'Nima Denzongpa' spotlights prejudices faced by northeastern community

Mumbai, Aug 5 Television has a new show titled 'Nima Denzongpa', which highlights the prejudices faced by the northeastern community, says actress Surabhi Das.

The show revolves around a girl who is from Sikkim and comes to Mumbai for her love. It tells the tale of the titular character facing struggles and how she overcomes them.

Talking to , Surabhi told : "The show will definitely highlight the prejudices faced by the northeastern community. How they are called names. How they are looked down upon and how people comment on their looks and eyes. Especially commenting on their titles...So this show will showcase what northeastern people face in other states of India."

Surabhi herself comes from Assam and revealed that she has been subjected to name calling.

"I too have faced these types of names and comments. I was called 'Chinki' by my friends. I could not shout at them but I told them 'that this is a crime and that you should not be calling people from the northeast by these names'. I have faced racism," said the actress of the show which will air on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor