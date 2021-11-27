TV star Akshit Sukhija interested in doing reality shows

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Akshit Sukhija, known for playing the protagonist in television shows like 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi', now wants to explore reality television shows and digital space.

He says: "I really want to explore myself as an actor and apart from TV shows these days OTT is getting all the attention and it's a perfect platform for actors to entertain the audience and get their attention with a huge recognition. But as I started with TV, it will also remain in my priorities."

Talking ahead he mentioned his interest in doing reality TV shows. "If I talk about reality TV shows, I am very much interested, be it 'Bigg Boss' or 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I would like to explore it."

The actor will be next seen in upcoming web series 'Janpad Gonda'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor