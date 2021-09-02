Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on Siddharth Shukla's sudden death
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today, September 2. Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, has ...
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today, September 2. Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, has confirmed his death. He was 40. Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. .Immediately after the news of his death tributes poured in for the actor who was known for his realistic acting skills.
Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla— Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021
Can’t believe this .— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 2, 2021
I am speechless to hear about the sad demise of a well know actor #SiddharthShukla (40) due to heart attack .
It’s a huge tragedy for the family and the entire industry .
Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PeoPXnM3vP
RIP #SiddharthShukla— Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) September 2, 2021
A fine artist..
Great loss of such young talent.. pic.twitter.com/bc8EEbbajE
Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss 💔💔💔 https://t.co/FaBmJjU75e— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 2, 2021
Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021
Another reminder of how fragile life is.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5
Absolutely shocked to know about @sidharth_shukla ’s death. Totally numb. Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family 🥺. Rip Siddharth 💔— Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) September 2, 2021
#SiddharthShukla
I can't believe what I just read. It's unbelievable. A person so young and so full of life. #SiddharthShukla will be missed dearly. May his soul rests is peace. Condolences to the family, friends and all the fans. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/U6FoNUU7M7— हिमांश कोहली🇮🇳 (@himanshkohli) September 2, 2021
Shocked beyond words. RIP Siddharth and my condolences to his loved ones 🙏🏻 Life is so unpredictable. Appreciate everything we have!! #SiddharthShukla— Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) September 2, 2021
Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShuklapic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021
#SidharthShukla 💔saddened and shocked beyond belief, sending my love to his mom🙏 Sending my prayers for your soul🤍 Nooooo Siddy bOii :( still can’t believe he is gone so soon!!— Mukti Mohan (@thisIsMukti) September 2, 2021
Life is so damn unpredictable and fragile.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021
Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla , life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul 🙏🏼🕯💔. Om Shanti.— Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) September 2, 2021
Shocking piece of news #SiddharthShukla God Bless his soul. Prayers going out for his family and near and dear ones.— Rachel White (@whitespeaking) September 2, 2021
These times are inexplainable…really! Shocked and confused about the fact that #Siddharthshukla is no more! May god give his family the strength to deal with this irreparable and sad situation! RIP— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 2, 2021
No words! Literally numb.— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 2, 2021
Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat 💔 RIP
Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021
OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021
What is this true ? Shuklaaaa ???????— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 2, 2021
Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021
No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots. pic.twitter.com/GvzSHSodZe— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 2, 2021
Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear of #SiddharthShukla’s demise. He was so young! Life is so damn unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 2, 2021
My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla 😔🙏🏼 Condolences to his Family and Fans 💔— Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021
Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family 💔 RIP my friend, u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7— sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021
Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family 🙏🏼— TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021
Shocking News about actor #SiddharthShukla's demise. Such a hard working and talented actor gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for his family and dear ones. #OmShanti 🙏— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 2, 2021
Omg ! Can’t believe this news ! Still hoping it’s not true ! So successful and hardworking, too young to go. https://t.co/qoljt4GmiC— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 2, 2021
Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/UpAQp8zqBw— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2021
This is shocking and heartbreaking . Strength to the family 🙏 https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021
Too young to go💔 #SiddharthShukla RIP 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/78AW1l8Gsd— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 2, 2021
💔— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021
I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021