Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on Siddharth Shukla's sudden death

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 12:07 PM2021-09-02T12:07:19+5:302021-09-02T12:07:40+5:30

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today, September 2. Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, has confirmed his death. He was 40. Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. .Immediately after the news of his death tributes poured in for the actor who was known for his realistic acting skills. 

