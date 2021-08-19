Twitter Reviews Bell Bottom: ''A must watch, Akshay Kumar's spy opens to positive response

Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom is out in theatres now. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal role.Akshay Kumar's next film's co-star Rakul Preet Singh shared on her Instagram story, "All the luck to team BellBotton for tomorrow! Theaters after sooo long! Can't wait." In reply, Akshay posted, "Thank you. Hope you enjoy it. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to shared his best wishes for Akshay Kumar. He tweeted, "Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this @akshaykumar #BellBottom."Akshay Kumar posted in the comments section of wife Twinkle Khanna's post, "It feels like a walk in the park when she approves 😁#BellBottom is a #mustwatch, she said it, not me 😜."

Aanand L Rai, who is working with Akshay Kumar on two film - Atrangi Re and Rakshabandhan, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the actor for his guts. He wrote, "It is not enough to stare up the steps, we must step up the stairs. Welcome #bellbottom Congrats @akshaykumar Sir for all the guts (sic)." Riteish Deshmukh has declared that Bell Bottom is going to be a blockbuster already. He requested his fans to go to the theatres to watch the film and congratulated his Sundi for the release of the film. Akshay played the role of Sundi in Housefull 4 while Riteish was seen as Jagtap in the film. Riteish wrote, "Blockbuster Alert !! It’s #BellBottomDay - the film is getting phenomenal reviews. Pls go and watch it at a theatre near you. - Many Congratulations sundi (sic)."

Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations 🎉 Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this👍🏼@akshaykumar#BellBottom — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 19, 2021

Kudos to @akshaykumar and his team of #bellbottom for being trailblazers! Excited to watch the film soon! All my love to @EmmayEntertain@poojafilms@jackkybhagnani and the solid cast and crew of the film! 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 19, 2021