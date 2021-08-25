Two arrested for impersonating actor Arya and cheating Sri Lankan woman of Rs. 70 lakh

Two men were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for allegedly impersonating actor Arya and cheating a woman of Rs 70 lakh. The complainant Vidja, a Sri Lankan settled in Germany, had earlier written to the PMO and the President that the actor received Rs 70.40 lakh claiming to be financially struggling due to the lockdown and moved the court to register a case against him. Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch police arrested R Mohammed Arman and his brother-in-law A Mohammed Hussaini Faiyaj from Pulianthope. Police said the duo had impersonated actor Arya and promised to marry the woman.

Actor Arya on Monday expressed relief after the Chennai police department arrested a man for impersonating him and duping a Sri Lankan woman. “I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_ Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.The cops tracked the bank transactions and the IP address that was used by the accused to trap the victim. The special team of cyber cell picked up both the suspects from their residence in north Chennai and have also confiscated their electronic gadgets including mobile phones and laptops. Arya was reportedly summoned by the police for questioning twice during the investigation. On the work front, Arya is basking in the success of his latest film Sarpatta Parambarai. The film, which is written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, was released directly on Amazon Prime Video last month.