Two years after 'Parasite', its Korean star will now be seen in crime action film

Seoul, Nov 27 'Parasite' star Choi Woo-shik will return to the silver screen as an elite police officer in the upcoming crime action film 'The Policeman's Lineage', more than two years after the release of the Oscar-winning masterpiece.

The new movie, a Korean adaptation of the namesake Japanese novel, follows two different policemen, Kang-yoon (Cho Jin-woong) and Min-jae (Choi), who cooperate on a huge crime case that would shake the police organisation, Yonhap News Agency reports.

"Many people liked me in 'Parasite', but I wanted to show a stronger character in my next project," Choi said in an interaction with the media that was streamed online. "I underwent many stunt scenes, as my character acts first before he speaks."

It is the first film project for Choi since 'Parasite' (2019), in which he portrayed a wily and quick-witted 20-something son, as the release of 'The Policeman' was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor said his character, Min-jae, is a wary and determined rookie police officer who works undercover as part of a secret anti-corruption campaign.

He is assigned to gather information on corrupt dealings led by Kang-yoon, who is unrivalled in the number of arrests he has made, but doesn't mind using illegal methods to nab criminals.

"Min-jae is a man of principles. He believes the end cannot justify the means," Choi said. "So he doubts every action and the intention of Kang-yoon during their joint project."

Lead actor Cho gave a thumbs-up to Choi, who first looks soft and tender because of his appearance and previous roles in 'Parasite' and the megahit zombie thriller 'Train to Busan' (2016).

"I thought he was gentle. But when the camera was on, he showed his charisma," said the 45-year-old actor. "I made some mistakes just because I wanted to have one more take with Choi."

Director Lee Kyoo-man said he wants to depict the beliefs and values of police officers who deal with a number of criminal cases every day in his fifth feature following the crime thriller 'Children' (2011).

