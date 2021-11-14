'Unstoppable with NBK': Balakrishna's emotional episode with Nani

Hyderabad, Nov 14 Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently wooing fans and audience with his wit on his celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK'.

As the show kickstarted on Diwali, the first episode was a huge hit with the Manchu family on the show. Balakrishna was seen having a great time with Mohan Babu on the show.

The second episode featured Nani as the guest as Balakrishna hosted him. Nani, who is personally a huge fan of Balakrishna, surprised the veteran actor.

Balakrishna runs a cancer hospital named 'Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital', which is located in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna has provided free treatment to hundreds of poor people through his hospital. Nani had surprised Balakrishna on the show by playing a video of a girl who survived cancer with the help of Balakrishna and his dedicated team of doctors at Basavatarakam Hospital.

The makers also managed to bring the girl who survived cancer on the sets of 'Unstoppable'. The girl ran to Balakrishna and hugged him, which made the 'Lion' actor become quite emotional. Nani who was a spectator was emotional too.

The senior actor then expressed his happiness and contentment in meeting the little girl. "I was not able to recognise her. Things like this make me feel better," Balakrishna said, as Nani lauded him for helping the girl fight cancer with money out of his own pocket.

