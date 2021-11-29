Urfi Javed opens up about her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, say's he is possessive child

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is in discussion for a while now mainly for her fashion outfits, but this time Urfi catch the attention for a different reason, In an Interview, Urfi Javed opens up about her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, who is also an actor, she set a remark on Paras by calling him possessive and child 'We were supposed to work together in a show, I guess Anupamaa only. He requested the creative director and everyone to not cast me in the show. Whenever there is even a slight chance of me being in the show, he would request the team to not cast me. Because apparently, his girlfriend, present, or ex doesn't want us to work together.' She then went on to reveal that she decided to call it quits because of his possessive nature. She said she wanted to end things within one month of dating him while calling him a 'kid'. She continued, 'He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have' Urfi said.

She further talked about how she deals with trolling which made on her looks 'I never gave a f***. I don't care at all. I don't know why I am like this but it doesn't bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me.' Before gaining popularity with her stint in 'Bigg Boss OTT' with her out-of-the-box looks, Urfi Javed was seen in many popular serials. She is known for playing Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania', Aarti in 'Meri Durga', and Bella in 'Bepannaah' Urfi said.

