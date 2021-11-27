Urfi Javed said she looks more hotter than Kendall Jenner in black cut-out dress

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has not survived long in the show but has created her own name in such a short time. Along with Bigg Boss Urfi is known for her dressing styles. You must have seen Urfi in a different and unique dress, where she even gets trolled but the star again amazes everyone with her new style every day. A few days back Urfi wore a stunning black cut-out outfit for her outing, this look of her went so viral on social media, she even got trolled for the look. Netizens trolled her for copying American supermodel Kendall Jenner, a day early supermodel Kendall Jenner also wore the same dress as Urfi. During the talk with ETimes Urfi hit back, the trolls said trolling doesn't bother her and she did not copy Kendall Jenner, "I look hotter in that dress than Kendall, so why not? I did not copy her. When she wore that dress, the next day I wore it. It is impossible to get a dress stitched in one day. I really liked a design from a designer that I follow. I just thought that the design is really nice, and I took some inspiration and cut the top in that way. I didn't know that Kendall Jenner is going to be wearing that. I can't help it if I and Kendall happen to have great choices," Urfi told ETimes.

She further said she ignore the trolling and the opinions that criticize her fashion choices."I never gave a f***. I don't care at all. I don't know why I am like this but it doesn't bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. It doesn't really affect me," Urfi stated her feelings.

She added, "Even if I get dressed in a way that is pleasing to people, I know I will get trolled. Log Ananya Pandey Janhvi Kapoor ko nahi chodte toh main kiss khet ki mooli hu (Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor get trolled, who I am then!)."