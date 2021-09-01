Vanessa Kirby launches production banner, inks deal with Netflix for female-focused films

'The Crown' alum Vanessa Kirby has launched her own production banner Aluna Entertainment, alongside former Film4 exec Lauren Dark and has struck a first-look deal with global streaming platform Netflix for female-centric films.

According to Variety, Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a multi-year deal with the BAFTA-winning star Kirby, the British actor known for playing Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of 'The Crown'.

The deal with the actor's London-based banner Aluna Entertainment is for a slate of feature films with a focus on projects that it said would "explore the spectrum of the female experience."

The partnership was announced on the eve of the 2021 Venice Film Festival. In founding Aluna, Kirby has also partnered with Lauren Dark, who joins from Film4 where she was a senior executive and worked on titles including Oscar-winning 'The Father', recently released horror movie 'Censor'.

"It has long been a dream of mine to produce and I have found the perfect partners in my friends at Netflix. They have been an inspiring creative home for me from The Crown to Pieces of a Woman and I am thrilled to be on this journey alongside them. In Lauren, I've found a true ally and we are united in our ambition to explore stories that relate to the uncharted female experience," said Kirby.

David Kosse, VP of international original films at Netflix also shared his excitement on the deal and said, "Vanessa has delivered powerful and unforgettable performances as an actor and we know that she will equally captivate audiences with her creative vision as a producer. I couldn't be more thrilled to work with her and the team at Aluna to bring their films to our members around the world."

Currently, Kirby is in production on both 'The Son', Zeller's follow-up to 'The Father', starring alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, and the next installment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise. She will next start shooting Thomas Bidegain's 'Suddenly' opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

( With inputs from ANI )

