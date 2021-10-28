Varun Dhawan to become a father?, netizens question after seeing this pic

Actor Varun Dhawan, who started his film career with the film 'Student of the Year', is very active on social media. He shares many photos of himself and his wife Natasha Dalal. Recently, on the day of Karwa Chauth, Varun shared some beautiful photos with Natasha and one of them caught the attention of the fans. The fans were quick to ask Varun in the comment section whether Natasha is pregnant. One of the user asked, are you going to be a dad ?

Last Sunday, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha celebrated Karwa Chauth. Varun shared some photos of this on social media. In one of these photos, Varun is seen posing with his hands on Natasha's stomach. Fans started asking questions to Varun. Are you going to be a dad? Is Natasha pregnant? Some even started congratulating Varun by saying 'Badhai ho badribhaiyya'. Varun and Natasha have not yet commented on this.

Varun and Natasha got married in January this year. Their royal wedding took place on January 24 at a resort in Alibag. Varun and Natasha hid the news of the wedding till the end. Very few people knew about this marriage. The wedding photos of the two came to light shortly after the wedding. Natasha and Varun are school friends. The two have been in a relationship for many years.