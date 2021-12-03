Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal to make her acting debut on OTT

Superstar Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal is all set to make her acting debut in a web series. In the web show 'Say Yes To The Dress India’, she will soon be seen helping a bride in finding her dream wedding gown. Dalal returned to India back in 2013 and launched her design house, Natasha Dalal Label, which specialises in bridal and wedding couture collections. Now, it will also be the first time when the designer will be showcasing her wedding collection in front of the camera.

“Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut,” she said, adding that curating an outfit for a bride is a very overwhelming experience for her. “Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life. I’m looking forward to witnessing that,” she added. Coming in front of the camera is a big thing for Dalal as she likes to stay away from the limelight. In fact, her Instagram account is private till date, and she has never spoken about her life, career or Varun Dhawan on any public platform. Meanwhile on the work front too Varun Dhawan has exciting projects in his kitty. Recently, the actor’s first look from Bhediya was released and it grabbed all the attention. He will be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. Varun will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. This film also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

