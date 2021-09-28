Varun Sharma on hosting IPL: I feel blessed, it's super fun

New Delhi, Sep 28 For "Fukrey" actor Varun Sharma, hosting the UAE leg of IPL 2021 has been not only a challenging experience, but also "super-fun". It's the first time that the actor has gone behind the microphone and hosted a cricket match and he seems to be loving it.

In a conversation with , Varun shared his experience of being on the other side of the camera and the mix of challenges and fun the job brings with it. "It is both challenging and interesting because it is something new that I am trying out for the first time," the "Roohi" actor said. "But, I'm having a lot of fun. To be a part of cricket is every child's dream in our country."

Explaining what it means to be a part of the IPL action, Varun said: "I feel happy and blessed that I'm getting a chance to be a part of the biggest cricket league in the country. It's super fun and I'm having a great time."

Speaking about the prepping that went into the job, Varun said he had to be a part of a number of preparatory sessions to host the IPL. "I had to prepare a lot for it," he said. "It is live commentary and you are on air talking all the time for a certain number of hours. I went through workshops and training sessions. I learnt all the do's and dont's, and how to maximise the fun being on air."

So, what is it like being behind the microphone? "There is a visual treat the audience enjoys, but at the same time, you are behind the microphone constantly interacting, chatting and talking about the game, about nostalgia, about my gully cricket references, about the jokes we used to crack around cricket among our friends. So, there's a lot of nostalgia, fun and banter that keeps happening and I'm totally loving it."

The "Chhichhore" actor admitted that he has always been a cricket fan. "I think millions of us in India and across the world are also cricket fans. I'm also that kind of boy who loves watching cricket, who's grown up watching cricket and playing gully cricket," he said, obviously relishing every bit of the new experience.

