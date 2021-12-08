Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned a year old today, let's take a glimpse of her filmy life

Padma Bhushan holder and the diva of Hindi and Bengali cinema Sharmila Tagore turned a year old today on 8th December 2021. Former actress of the Indian cinema still remember for her characters she played in the films.

Born to one of the leading families in Kolkata, Sharmila made her acting debut at the age of 14 with Bengali drama The World of Apu, the Veteran actress had ruled the Bengali cinema at times, she did many films like Devi , Nayak , Aranyer Din Ratri, and Seemabaddha. But career reached the heights when she appeared in the Hindi cinema, making her debut through romantic drama Kashmir Ki Kali, and then never taking the pause Sharmila manage to become one of the leading actress in the Industry.

She have done the films like, Waqt, Anupama, An Evening in Paris, Aamne Saamne, Satyakam, Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, Daag, Avishkaar, Mausam, Chupke Chupke, and Namkeen.

She was also chosen as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. And Sharmila didn't stop here she also served the Central Board of Film Certification as the chairperson from October 2004 to March 2011. And how can we forgot her evergreen love story with cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with whom she had three children; actors Saif, Soha, and designer Saba.

She is also awarded by National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003, Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1970, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998, Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and Padma Bhushan in 2013.