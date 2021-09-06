Veteran French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo no more

French star Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at his home in Paris on Monday. He was 88.

According to Variety, Belmondo is survived by three children, including Paul Belmondo, an actor and racecar driver.

The late star was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris on April 9, 1933. He was considered as a star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's 'A bout de souffle' ('Breathless') in 1959.

After learning about the demise of Belmondo, President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to pay his last respects to the former.

"Il restera a jamais Le Magnifique. Jean-Paul Belmondo etait un tresor national, tout en panache et en eclats de rire, le verbe haut et le corps leste, heros sublime et figure familiere, infatigable casse-cou et magicien des mots. En lui, nous nous retrouvions tous," he tweeted.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Belmondo, Bebel, as he is known in France, appeared in 80 movies, starring in both popular and auteur films and working under a variety of major French directors, from Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard to Claude Lelouch.

( With inputs from ANI )

